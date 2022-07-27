Troy E. Stanford passed away July 27, 2022 at his home in Ripley, MS at the age of 78. He was born December 19, 1943 to James E. Stanford and Annie Lois Stanford in Tippah County, MS. He was a Cattle Farmer, worked for The People's Bank in Maintenance for 17 years, and worked for Bench Craft as a Frame Supervisor for over 20 years. Troy was married to Cheryl Johnson Stanford for 38 years. He was an animated, humorous story teller and attended the Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday, July 29, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. until the Service starts at 2:00 PM. Visitations and Service will be at McBride Funeral Home. Committal will be at New Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Troy was survived by his wife: Cheryl Johnson Stanford of Ripley, MS; four daughters: Sherry Irvin (Mike) of Ripley, MS, Shelia Tolleson (Tim) of Tupelo, MS, Tammie Davis (John) of Ripley, MS, Amber Burks of Ripley, MS; one special sister-in-law: Joan Stanford of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren: Michael Irvin (Ashley), Maura Irvin, John Caleb Davis, Luke Davis all of Ripley, MS; two great-grandchildren: Drew and Riggs Irvin of Ripley, MS; special friends: Scotty and Sharon Stites. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: James Lamar Stanford and Roy Milburn Stanford. Officiating will be Bro. John Davis, Bro. Tim Tolleson and Bro. Bo Rucker. Pallbearers will be: Michael Irvin, John Caleb Davis, Luke Davis, Cory Henry, Chris Rinehart, Chris Watkins. Honorary Pallbearers are: Kenny Cook, Oscar Romo, Jerry Robbins, Bobby Russell, Charles Carter, Dr. Troy Cappleman, Jerry Lawson. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
