Alice Faye Stanley passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 78. Alice was born in Tupelo on June 23, 1943, the daughter of James and Johnnie Lee West McCullough. She worked as an administrative assistant for the hospital for several years in various departments, including insurance. She also worked for her sister at the Creations Cosmetology School in Tupelo. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. Alice had an outgoing personality and loved being with her friends. She was often the life of the party. In her younger days, she enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband, Kenneth. She naturally loved every moment she was able to spend with her grandchildren and other family members. Alice leaves behind three children, Michael Stanley Felkins (Stacy) of Ames, Iowa, Cyndi Miles of Tremont, and Missy Cates (Tracy) of Guntown; eight grandchildren, Alex Goldinger (Elliot), Samantha Stueven (Kyle), McCullough "Mac" Felkins, Brittany Miles, Blake Miles, Brock Cates, Kennedy-Grace Cates, and Kellie Moore (Jesse); two great-grandchildren, Amelia Grace and Dillan; and her brother, Ron McCullough (Anne). She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Charles Kenneth Stanley; a son, Anthony Stanley; sister, Carolyn Kennedy Bowen-Young; and a brother, Jerry McCullough. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A celebration of Alice's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel with her son, Pastor Michael Felkins, and Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. The burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brock Cates, McCullough "Mac" Felkins, Blake Miles, and Tracy McCullough. Memorials may be made to the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice at 422A E. President St., Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.