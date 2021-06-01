Linda Gail Stanley, 80, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born September 23, 1940 in Water Valley to Robert Clarence and Viola Addie Mae Wilson. She graduated from Clarksdale High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in education from Delta State University. She was a longtime school teacher working in Cullman, AL, Warrior, Al and The Regional Rehab in Tupelo. She was a longtime member of Verona Christian Church and more recently a member of Lee Acres Church of Christ. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, reading and spending time with her grandson. Services will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dale Carr, Bro. Steve Shaffer and Bro. William Wright officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her grandson, Luke Stanley and his mother, Robin Lykins of Union, KY; one sister, Louise Davis of Tupelo; her nieces and nephew, Donna Castles (Kenny) of Tupelo, Pam Davis of Saltillo and Greg Davis (Sandy) of Columbia, TN; her aunt, Mary Wright and cousin Bro. William Wright (Carol Jane). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kent Stanley and her son, Mark Stanley. Pallbearers will be Eddie Carnathan, Terry Goin, Eric Watkins, Joey Grist, James Plunkett and Brent Roberson. Memorials may be made to The Regional Rehab. Visitation will be 1 - 2 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.