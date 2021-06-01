Linda Gail Stanley, 80, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born September 23, 1940 in Water Valley to Robert Clarence and Viola Addie Mae Wilson. She graduated from Clarksdale High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in education from Delta State University. She was a longtime school teacher working in Cullman, AL, Warrior, Al and The Regional Rehab in Tupelo. She was a longtime member of Verona Christian Church and more recently a member of Lee Acres Church of Christ. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, reading and spending time with her grandson. Services will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dale Carr, Bro. Steve Shaffer and Bro. William Wright officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her grandson, Luke Stanley and his mother, Robin Lykins of Union, KY; one sister, Louise Davis of Tupelo; her nieces and nephew, Donna Castles (Kenny) of Tupelo, Pam Davis of Saltillo and Greg Davis (Sandy) of Columbia, TN; her aunt, Mary Wright and cousin Bro. William Wright (Carol Jane). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kent Stanley and her son, Mark Stanley. Pallbearers will be Eddie Carnathan, Terry Goin, Eric Watkins, Joey Grist, James Plunkett and Brent Roberson. Memorials may be made to The Regional Rehab. Visitation will be 1 - 2 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.