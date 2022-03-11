Ruble Azzlee Stanley, 93, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at her son's home in Marietta. She was born May 5, 1928, to Lonnie and Bessie Cleveland. She worked for Marietta Manufacturing for 18 years, and Marietta Day Care for 18 years. She enjoyed going to the mountains and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Rodney Livingston and Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 P.M. Until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by three sons, Truman (Susan) Stanley, Billy (Ann) Stanley and Rickey (Diana) Stanley; one daughter, Barbara Richardson; seven grandchildren, Cindy Stanley, Marsha (Nathan) Roberson, Brian (Callie) Stanley, Wesley Stanley, Timmy Richardson, Cody (Brittany) Richardson and Chance (Alexa) Stanley; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one step granddaughter; four step great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Edsel Lee Stanley; one daughter, Linda Faye Stanley; one son-in-law, Terry Richardson; her parents and her siblings, Lena Jacobs, Lemer Beam, Retha McKinney, Ruby Dillard, Mae Dall Cleveland, Vernon Cleveland, Wheeler Cleveland, Frank Cleveland, Lewis Cleveland, Roy Cleveland and Earnie Barrett. Pallbearers are Wesley Stanley, Brian Stanley, Timmy Richardson, Cody Richardson Chance Stanley, Landon Stanley, Peyton Roberson, Cole Richardson and Nathan Roberson. Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
