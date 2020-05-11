Joseph Terry Stanley, 69, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 18, 1950, in Saltillo to Joseph and Faye Mallet Stanley. He retired as a maintenance supervisor for the Natchez Trace National Park Service. He was a member and deacon of Dorsey Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was a member of the North Mississippi Corvette Club and enjoyed corvettes, Harley Davidsons, and traveling all over, especially out west. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Pam Stanley, of Dorsey; two daughters, Amy Michael of Guntown and Jennifer Roberts (Jody) of Baldwyn; two brothers, Dan Stanley (Shirley) and Wayne Mallet (Mavis), and one sister, Linda Stanley, all of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Jon Mark Dugger, Katelyn Dugger, and Jakob Roberts; and a special nephew, Jeremy Stanley of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Selina; one granddaughter, Montana Roberts; an infant sister; and his parents. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Terry's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
