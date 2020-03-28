Ida Rea Stanphill, 77, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Southern Magnolia Estates in Golden. She was born April 30, 1942, to Eliga and Ethel Marie Ford Creekmore. She worked as an inspector at Hickory Hill before retirement. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and a longtime member of the Bounds Homemakers Club. She enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, quilting, and cooking. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, at the Providence Cemetery in Tremont with Bro. Elvis Carter officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include three sons, Greg Stanphill (Patricia) of Fulton, Chris Stanphill (Vikki) of Tremont, and Brian Stanphill (Yancy Trigueros) of Houston, TX; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Taylor of Tuscumbia, AL; one sister, Lula Ann Kelly of Jacksonville, AL; ten grandchildren, Jesse Stanphill (Kala), Kevin Stanphill (Samantha), Jeffery Holt (Leah), Thomas Stanphill (Lacey), Marina Stanphill, Brian Stanphill, Jr., Michael Stanphill, Lucas Stanphill, Brianna Stanphill, and Dominick Stanphill; seven great-grandchildren, Dixie Holt, Ellie Holt, Jasper Holt, Mila Stanphill, Dylan Stanphill, Rhody King, and Raylan King; two nieces, Linda Conwill and Samantha Steele; and a host of friends and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Stanphill; one daughter, Amanda Stanphill; one sister, Virginia Parker; two nieces, Tina Pitts and Angie Beam; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Providence Cemetery Fund, 18297 Hwy. 23 N, Tremont, MS 38876, or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 753, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be shared with the Stanphill family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.