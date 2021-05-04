Diane Clayton Stanton, 52, resident of Potts Camp and long time resident of Marshall County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday evening, April 30, 2021 at her residence. The family has requested a private family burial. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Diane was born December 19, 1968 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Hardy Virgil and Emily Houston Clayton. She received her education in the Mississippi Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Diane loved family and her grandchildren were an important part of her life. She enjoyed listening to music, watching her favorite television programs and had a passion for animals. Her memories will continue to be shared by her children, Ashley Moore (Nick) of Hickory Flat and Justin Stanton (Memorie) of Hernando, two brothers, Richard Clayton and Randall Clayton, both of Potts Camp, five grandchildren and the father of her children, David Stanton of Potts Camp. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.