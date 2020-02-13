HICKORY FLAT, MS -- Frank Stanton, 90, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Heritage Apostolic Church in Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be visitation held at the church Friday 5-8 PM.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.