Johnny Earl Stanton, 72, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Monday March 15, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Temperance Hill Baptist Church 5230-5246 MS 178 Potts Camp. Visitation will be on Monday March 15, 2021 10:00 - 12:00 family will receive friends and come back at 1:00 for service at Temperance Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 2.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.