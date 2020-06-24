Roger Edward Stanton Jr., 65, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born March 7, 1955 to the late Roger Edward Stanton Sr. and the late Nellie Christine Tucker Stanton. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking long trips. He enjoyed turning a wrench on anything. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Open Door Worship Center with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday June 27, at Open Door Worship Center, 14811 Hwy 25 N. Fulton, MS 38843 Survivors include his wife, Elaine Stanton; son, Eddie (Melissa) Stanton; daughters: Christina Stanton and Stephanie (Bruce) Summers all of Fulton; 11 step-children; 4 step grandchildren; granddaughter, Ruby Stanton; grandsons: Brandon (Taylor) Hughes, Andrew Stanton, Tristen (Meghan) Hughes; brother, David Edward (Diana) Stanton; sister, Jackie (Greg) Homeland; great-granddaughters, Adeline Hughes and Kaylee Stanton: great-grandsons: Wyatt Hughes and Desmond Hughes; mother of his children, Janice Ausborn Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Stanton Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

