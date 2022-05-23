Leonard Ray Stark went home to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on May 22, 2022. He died at 86 years of age after many years of chronic illnesses. He was born in Cherry Creek in Pontotoc County on March 4, 1936. He attended Ecru High School and graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering after serving in Korea as an Army Radio Communication Specialist. He loved God, his beautiful wife, his children and their families. He lived to work, to be outside on his farm, to teach young people about the Bible, and to show people the best way to do things. When he played, he loved to teach people how to waterski. Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mae Louise Ray Stark. He is survived by his children: Lisa and David Ehrman, Carol and the late Nathan Tutor, Sandy Gilbreath and Gerry Gilbreath, and Becky and Les Tillery. His grandchildren include: David Lee and Grace Ehrman, Claire and Alex Lyons, Brett Ehrman, Rachel and Daniel Guffey, Aaron Tutor and Annie Chestnut, Jesse and Sarah Tutor, Haley Gilbreath, Ian Gilbreath, Joseph Tillery, Luke Tillery, Lucinda Tillery, and Beatrice Tillery. His great-grandchildren are Maxwell Ehrman, Oliver Lyons, Arthur Lyons, and Jolene Guffey. He was proceeded in death by Herbert and Alice Stark and by his late sister is Jane Bard. His grandsons are his pallbearers and his honorary pallbearers: David Ehrman, Gerry Gilbreath, Les Tillery, Ellis Reeder, Greg Laprade, Travis Listenbee, and Marty Nagle, Bob Nagle, and Steve Nagle. Visitation hours at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, will be Tuesday, May 24, from 4-6 PM and Wednesday, May 25, from 12-1 PM. Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Wednesday, May 25, at 1:00 PM. Graveside service will be at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
