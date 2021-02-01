Brenda Macon Starks, 74, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at NMMC in Baldwyn. Services will be on just visitation Tuesday 2/2/2021 at 5:00 p.m. - 7:00p.m. at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at Associated Family Funeral Home (associatedfuneral.com).

