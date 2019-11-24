BALDWYN -- Donnie Mae Starks, 87, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday,November 26, 2019 at 2:00P.M. at Full Gospel Deliverance Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2-5 and family hour 5-6P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.

