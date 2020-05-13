William Starks Jr, 70 ,passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS . He was born on July 10, 1949 unto William Starks Sr. and Donnie McGee Starks. He retired from Lee County First District Board Of Supervisor. He was united in Holy matrimony to Linda A. Donald. He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Starks; two daughters, Barneatha Ross and Keonna Goethie; two sons, Jason Penson (April) and William "Les" Starks; four grandchildren Brooke Ross, Alexian Starks, William "Tylen" Starks and Isabella Starks and one great-grandson, Marcus Ross; six sisters, Dorothy Harris, Betty Donald, Earvill Weeks, Veronica Starks (Dominie), Kimberly Owens (Chris) Verdell Lowery (Tommy); four brothers, Jan Starks (Kela), Roy Starks Rhyion Starks (Kizzy) Henry Starks (Carolyn); three sisters-in-law, Cassandra Billups (Jerry) Regina Peques, Kathy Burt (James); one brother-in-law Elder Willie O'Neal Donald (Pastor Carol); four aunts, Martha Tate, Mary Nell McGee, Willie Mae Wade (Robert) and Betty Clark and a host of nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his, parents, three siblings and two brothers -in-law and father and mother-in-law Willie and Lassie Lee Donald A Walk-thru will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. and graveside service will be Friday, May 15,2020 at 1:00P.M. at Trinity Memorial Garden in Guntown, MS .Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
