Larry Starks was born April 13, 1960, to Rufus and Benetta Robinson-Starks in Gore Springs, MS. He peacefully departed this life and entered into eternity on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Larry attended Calhoun City High School where he was a star football player for the Calhoun City Wildcats and earned his GED in the military in 1980. He later moved to Racine, WI where he met the love of his life, Myra Harrell-Starks. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Myra Harrell-Starks on May 12, 1982, and in this union were born 4 daughters: Miranda, Larissa, Gabrielle, and Jessica Starks. Larry was a proud soldier in the United States Army for 3 years in Texas where he faithfully served his country during the Cold War. He ended his military career in 1983 as a Sergeant, choosing to devote more of his time to his family. Larry eventually moved his family to Pontotoc, MS and began working at Pontotoc Springs, where he was a loyal employee for 27 years, and was loved and admired by all of his coworkers. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 37 years, Myra Harrell-Starks of Pontotoc, MS, his 4 daughters, Miranda Starks, Larissa Dastinot, Gabrielle Starks, and Jessica Starks, all of Pontotoc, MS; Grandchildren Amiyah LaRae Dastinot and Solomon Elijah Golden-Starks of Pontotoc, MS; God-daughter, Samantha Moore of Racine, WI; 5 brothers, M.L. Starks of Racine, WI; James Starks of Van Buren, AR; Robert Starks of Fayetteville, AR; Willie and Marvin Starks of Gore Springs, MS; 5 sisters, Jo (William) Berryhill, Annie White, and Gari (Clarence) Horn of Racine, WI; Bertha Howard of Appleton, WI; and Dorothy Allen of Gore Springs, MS, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Starks and Benetta Robinson-Starks, sister Jessie Dean Starks, and brothers Nathaniel and Larry Darnell Starks. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary, with family hour from 5 - 6 PM. Funeral service will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
