Roger Starlin, 68, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at his home. He was born October 16, 1952 to the late Cleveland D. Starling and the late Mavalene Bradford Satrling in Alabama. He retired from after of service. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Roger enjoyed studying the Bible, trading on guns, and spending time with his family and friends. He was Vietnam Veteran where he served on the USS Hancock with the United States Navy and was a Master Mason. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday October 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres, and Tony Starlin officiating. Burial will be in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am Thursday at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 2 daughter; Patricia Starlin of Fulton, and Desire (Glen) Brooks of Boise, ID, 2 sons; William Starlin of Fulton, and Charles (Sheila) Starlin of Dorsey, grandchildren; Andrew Starlin, Ashley Starlin, and Olivia Brooks, brother; Tony (Michelle) Starlin of Tupelo, and a sister; Barbara Starlin of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his wife; Shirley Starlin, and his parents; Cleveland and Mavalene Starling. Pallbearers will be Andrew Starlin, Donnie Cates, David Cates, T.C. Ozburn, J.B. Thompson, and Josh Jones. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
