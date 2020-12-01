Shirley Starlin, 72, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 28, 1948 to the late Howard Vanstory and the late Ruth Caldwell Vanstory. She enjoyed camping, fishing, word puzzles, studying the Bible, and being involved with her church at Shiloh Baptist Church. Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres officiating. Burial will be in Andrew's Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with teh arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Roger Starlin of Fulton, daughter; Patricia Starlin of Fulton, 2 sons; William Starlin of Fulton, and Charles (Sheila) Starlin of Dorsey, grandson; Andrew Starlin, and granddaughter; Ashley Starlin, both of Dorsey, brother; Jody (Joyce) Vanstory of New Albany, and 2 sisters; Mary (Steve) Clayton of Blue Springs, and Martha Barnhart of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ruth Vanstory, 4 brothers, and 1 sister. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
