Ann Garrison Starling, 92, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Courtyards Community Living Center, Fulton, MS. Ann was born on November 19, 1929 to Oscar and Rosa Newell of Red Bay, AL. She was a songwriter, television and radio minister for more than fifty years and was a warrior for the Lord. She pastored Maple Springs Church of God near Mantachie, MS for ten years. Services will be Sunday, August 14, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Judd Vowell and Bro. Gene McMinn officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four children - Jettie Faye Parson, Judy Ann Pitts (James Allen), Frankie Earl Garrison (Andrea) and Jim Garrison (Debby); ten grandchildren - Donna, Deanna, Rachel, Christopher, Joshua, Chip, Chance, Walker, Carey and Eric; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother - Travis Newell; one sister- Mary Ruth Anderson (Andy); a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family and her caregiver and friend - Elizabeth Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Earl Garrison and John Starling, two sisters, Nancy and Onice and two brothers, Orville and A.C. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday, August 14, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
