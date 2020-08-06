Timothy Lee Starling, 55, met his Lord and Savior on the morning of August 5, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Tim was a resident of Diversicare of Tupelo for many years. Tim was born on March 13, 1965, to Mary Starling. Tim was a loving and caring husband, daddy, son, brother, son-in-law, and friend. He enjoyed his nursing career at NMMC in the ER, Intensive Care Units, the flight crew, and NurseLink until becoming disabled. He loved volunteering at the Mantachie Fire Department where he was able to give back to the community and people that he really loved. He was a member of Mantachie First Baptist Church where he served on many committees and AWANA. Tim will be deeply missed by all that loved him. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Tim is survived by his wife, Renae Funderburk Starling; his two devoted daughters, Minda King and husband Josh of Calera, AL, and Miranda Starling of Mantachie; his granddaughter, Fiona King of Calera, AL; his two brothers, Gary Starling (Kathy) of Trussville, AL, and Rodney Starling (Kristy) of Amory; his mother-in-law, Helen Funderburk, and brothers-in-law, Jimmy, David, and Mark Funderburk, all of Mantachie; his aunts and uncle, Pat Robbins and Bobby and Sarah Hardin, and Sue Smith; and his beloved peek-a-boo princess, Roxie. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Starling; his father-in-law, Lyndon Funderburk; and his grandbaby angel. Pallbearers will be his brothers, brothers-in-law, and nephews. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Starling family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
