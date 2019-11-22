HORN LAKE, MS -- Beverly "Lee" Walker Stasko, 64, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at home in Horn Lake, MS. Services will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

