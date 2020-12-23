Betty Jo Staten, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 10AM at Palestine United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 23, 5-8PM and Thursday, December 24, 9AM until service time at Palestine United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery.

