James Staten, 92, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 P. M. at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at Cotton Plant with Glenfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M. at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

