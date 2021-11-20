Patricia Ann (Holtsman) Stearns, 59, died in the late hours of Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at North Miss. Medical Center. Born on Feb. 26, 1962 in Washington, D. C. to the late Thomas and Sandra Holtsman, she was a Christian who loved the Lord. She enjoyed being outdoors, doing crafts, and shopping with her friends. Patricia was particularly fond of her dog, Missy, who brought her much joy. There will be no public service at this time but a memorial service could be announced in future days. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family with arrangements. Patricia is survived by her best friend and caregiver, Patty Stogner Wilde of Saltillo; her estranged family-son, Keith Allen Wright, Brian Charles Wright and Cody; her sister, Lori Kay and her brother, Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Big A. Stearns. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net

