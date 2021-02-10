Mary Deloise Steed, 72, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home. She was born September 12, 1948, to Frank and Betty Cooper. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed reading, collecting, motorcycle riding and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. David Krech officiating. She is survived by her husband, Butch Steed; three daughters, Betty Ann (Rohn) Thurman, Sherry Edge and Missy Lowther; three sons, John (Nancy) Edge, Jonathon (Casey) Steed and Jeremy (Sylvonia) Steed; three sisters, Joan Smith, Tammy (Andy) Jackson and Janet (Julian) Collinsworth; one brother, Danny (Carol) Cooper; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

