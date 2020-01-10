FULTON -- Jackie Steele, 50, passed away Tuesday, January 07, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.