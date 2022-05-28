Linda Holliday Steele, 75, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born September 2, 1946 to the late Carl Guess and the late Foye Reynolds Guess in Mantachie. She was a member of Nee Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. Linda enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, hosting the family for lunch every Sunday and spending time with family, friends and especially, her great grandchildren.. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday May 30, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday May 29 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue on Monday May 30 from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Jerry (Pattie) Holliday of Fulton, step daughter; Tina Steele Curtis, grandchildren; Cherish (David) Hodges, Elijah (Veronica ) Holliday, Alaina Patterson, Alex Wilson, Dallas Schaeche, Lacey (Thomas) Stanphill, Andrea (Josh) Sharpe, great-grandchildren; Mila Stanphill, Bennett Stanphill, Adalynn Mills, Liam Sharpe, Lennon Hodges, Michael Holliday, Autumn Holliday, Mason Holliday, Levi Holliday, sister; Kay Fennel of Mantachie, brother; Bob (Liz) Guess of Lenoir, NC, special friend and caregiver; Billy Wright of Cherokee, AL, special niece; Kathy (Garvin) Gann of Penbroke, GA, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Timmy Steele, parents; Carl and Faye Guess, 2 sons; Mike and Mark Holliday, step daughter; Christy Steele, sister; Lamoise Sheffield, brothers; Hoyle Guess, and Wayne Guess. Pallbearers will be Elijah Holliday, Brad Norris, Thomas Stanphill, David Hodges, Dwight Jones, and Brayden Guess.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.