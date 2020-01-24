Cindy Steen, 58, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born July 18, 1961 to Billy and Marilyn Kelton. In her earlier years, she was a part-time employee of McMillan Funeral Home. In her later years, she was a homemaker. Cindy was also licensed in the area of cosmetology. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Mr. Philip Grissom officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Greg Steen; her cousins, Kent Hisaw, and Philip and Charlene Grissom; and her nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandparents, Rose and Cody Cook, and Lois and Oscar Kelton; her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Betty Steen. Honorary Pallbearers are the Booneville High School Class of 1979. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
