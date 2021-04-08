Charlotte Steffens, 69, gained her angels wings Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. She was born March 15, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana to Marshall and Lucille Baskins. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles and watching murder mysteries. Her greatest joy was her family and enjoyed cooking for them and spending time with her grandkids. As per he wishes, there will not be a service but visitation will be 4 - 6 Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gerry Steffens of Saltillo; her children, Rhonda Baskins Montes (Henry) of Pontotoc, Robin Carter (Billy) of Amory, David Baskins (Yvonne) of Tupelo and Brad Baskins (Melissa) of Pontotoc; one sister, Patsy Woods of Florence, Al; 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Madison, Alexis Ann, Brianna, Alexis Marie, Amelia, Aiden, Vini, Drew, Davin, Karly and Lindsey; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and a baby boy due in September. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Gene Baskins, Carolyn Rhodes, Dave Baskins, Renne Nichols and Fay Daniels. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
