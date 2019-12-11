Sandra Beth Steffens, 64, died Tuesday, December 11, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 12, 1955 in Flint, Michigan, to Billy Lee and Virginia Wayne Christian Miller. She was retired from FMC Corporation. She loved to give and do things for people. She loved the Samaratian Purse Shoebox ministry. She was gifted in crafts and sewing. She was a Baptist in belief. Private graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Friendship Cemetery in Peppertown with Bro. Bradley Bagwell and Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her mother, Virginia Miller; one sister, Shirley Garner; one brother, Robert Miller, all of Mooreville; one nephew, Mark Garner of Hattiesburg. She was preceded in death by her father and an infant son. Pallbearers will be Charlie Vaiden Smith, Crawford Smith, Royce Brooks, and Ryan Holm. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
