Annie Mae Henderson Stegall, 87, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Traceway Green Houses in Tupelo. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was married to Morrison Stegall for over 50 years. She worked at Brookwood for many years as a seamstress. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Services will be at 11:00am Monday, March 16, 2020, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Billy Herndon will officiate. Burial will be in the Lee Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-children-Richard (Ann) Stegall, Betty (Bruce) Jaggers, Linda (Fred) Richardson and Mary Jane (Al) Snipes; grandchildren-Lee Ann (Shane) Cooper, Richard M. Stegall, Jenny Chapman, Beth (Brian) Damron, Mandy (David) Spicer, Scott (Charlie Beth) Jaggers, Kelly (Perry) Payne, Melissa (Graysen) Manning, Melanie (Cory) Hall, Matt Richardson, and Emily (Mitch) Morgan; 14 great grandchildren; sister-Berdell Hillhouse; brother-Merlin (Diane) Herderson; sisters-in-law-Clara Henderson and Jo Stegall; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: husband-A.M. "Morrison" Stegall; parents-Tom and Pearlie Henderson; grandson-Adam Stegall; sister-Fay Holmes; brothers-Thurman, Buddy, Fred, Aaron, Durwood, and Wayne Henderson. Pallbearers-Cecil Stegall, Scott Jaggers, Alan Wheeler, Travis Helms, Mitch Morgan and Perry Payne. visitation- 5-8pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 and 10-11am Monday, March 16, 2020.
