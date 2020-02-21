PONTOTOC -- BETTY JEAN STEGALL, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service at the church. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1-6 PM, with family hour 5-6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

