Jamye Stegall Moshier, 83, passed away July 7, 2020 at her home. She retired after 30 years of service from Bellsouth. She was a member of Tupelo South Camp of Gideons International Auxiliary. Services will be at 11:00am Friday, July 10, 2020, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Survivors-husband of 50 years-Ronald Moshier; sister-Nettie Marie Favara (Johnny); 3 nieces; 2 nephews; 9 great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-father-Columbus Ware Stegall; mother-Blanche Roye Stegall; sister-Wilma Jean Jolly. visitation: 10:00am until service time Friday, July 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International.
