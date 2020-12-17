Patty Stegall, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 12, 1951 to the late Hilton Carl Stegall and the late Ruby Maxine Frederick Stegall. She retired from Mueller Industries after many years of service. She enjoyed watching westerns, Lifetime channel, QVC and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday December 18, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Amy Franks of Belmont, grandchildren; Megan Franks of Golden, and Derreck (Kelsey) Franks of Nettleton, 2 great great grandsons; Camrynn and Chance Franks, 1 great great granddaughter; Lee-Unna Franks, niece; Whitney (Travis) Gentry Waters, great nephew; Gentry Waters, and a sister; Janice (Johnny) Gentry of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilton and Ruby Maxine Stegall. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
