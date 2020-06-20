Sharon Joanne Stegall, 67, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She worked at Dacus/Percision Foods until 2000 when she left due to disability. She then kept her granddaughter until she was of school age. She loved Alabama and Dallas Cowboys Football and a was a big fan of wrestling. She enjoyed going on vacation with the family. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School. Services will be at 11:00am Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-husband-Ray Stegall; daughter-Amanda Smith (Brad); son-Steven Stegall (Sharonda); grandchildren-Paige, Samantha and Chelsea Smith and Steven Stegall, Jr and Skyler Stegall; two sisters-Linda White (Rick) and Brenda Frost (Ron); two brothers-Grady Britt (Debbie) of Southaven and Jimmy Britt (Glenda) of Nettleton; 11 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-father-Grady Miller Britt, Jr; mother-Freddie Geraldine Stevens Britt; brothers-Bobby Lamar Britt; granddaughter-Abigail Elizabeth Edwards; and twin grandchildren. Pallbearers-Rick White, Steven Stegall and Brad Smith; honorary-Steven Jr and Skyler Stegall. visitation-9:00am until service time Monday, June 22, 2020
