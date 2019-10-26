Thomas Ray Stegall, 81 years of age, from Pontotoc, MS, passed away peacefully in his home on October 23. He was born April 3, 1938, to William Thomas and Claudia Stegall. Not long after graduating from Pontotoc High School, he moved to Washington, DC, where he met his wife and was employed by the FBI. They soon moved to Memphis, TN, and started a family. In 1967, Thomas then joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he often recounted many entertaining experiences over his 17-year tenure. After leaving the Hwy Patrol, he continued to work for the state of TN until he retired. In 2004, Thomas and his wife moved back to his hometown, Pontotoc. He is survived by Alycia, wife of 56 yrs, sisters Juanita Stone (Malcolm) of Brandon, MS, and Syble Earnest of Pontotoc, daughter Angela White (John) of Memphis, son David Stegall (Lisa) of St. Paul, MN, grandson Danny White of Memphis, and granddaughter Amber White of Owensborough, KY, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Fleetwood, Mary Alice, Royce, Floyd, Vera Nell, Jesse Wilallen, Etta Marie, and an infant brother. There will be a celebration of life at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation on Monday October 28th, 5pm to 8pm, and again on Tuesday October 29th, 10am to 11am. Funeral services will begin at 11am on Tuesday October 29th, followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
