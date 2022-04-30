Tupelo-Judith Evelyn Bender Stein left her earthly home on Saturday, April 30,2022 at NMMC Hospice surrounded by her family that she loved. Judy was born on Oct.17, 1937 to Barth and Evelyn Bender in Tullahoma, TN. She married the love of her life Stanley S. Stein on July 3, 1959 and spent 58 wonderful years together. Judy spent 30 years teaching sixth grade in Lee County School District and has enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren since her retirement. Together they had four children: Tonya Collums (Dwayne), Lisa Lawson ( Greg), Eric Stein (Cheryl), and Blake Stein (Pam), 11 Grandchildren: Brandon Stein (Traci) , Carmen Decanter (Chad), Chris Collums ( Haley) , Drew Stein (Ashley), Zack Stein ( Jessica), Jordan Stein, Jacob Stein, Benton Sanders, Alex Sanders (Rebecka), Max Lawson, and Val Lawson, and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley S. Stein on June 26 ,2018, 1 brother, Kenneth Bender, and 2 sisters, Donna Garner and Joan Blankenship. Services celebrating Judy's life will be private. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be e mailed to the family at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.