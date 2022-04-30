Tupelo-Judith Evelyn Bender Stein left her earthly home on Saturday, April 30,2022 at NMMC Hospice surrounded by her family that she loved. Judy was born on Oct.17, 1937 to Barth and Evelyn Bender in Tullahoma, TN. She married the love of her life Stanley S. Stein on July 3, 1959 and spent 58 wonderful years together. Judy spent 30 years teaching sixth grade in Lee County School District and has enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren since her retirement. Together they had four children: Tonya Collums (Dwayne), Lisa Lawson ( Greg), Eric Stein (Cheryl), and Blake Stein (Pam), 11 Grandchildren: Brandon Stein (Traci) , Carmen Decanter (Chad), Chris Collums ( Haley) , Drew Stein (Ashley), Zack Stein ( Jessica), Jordan Stein, Jacob Stein, Benton Sanders, Alex Sanders (Rebecka), Max Lawson, and Val Lawson, and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley S. Stein on June 26 ,2018, 1 brother, Kenneth Bender, and 2 sisters, Donna Garner and Joan Blankenship. Services celebrating Judy's life will be private. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be e mailed to the family at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.

