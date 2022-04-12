- Richard Dale "Ricky" Steinman, 59, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Ricky was born November 21, 1962 in Batesville, MS to the late Al and Rita Steinman. Ricky married the love of his life, Dawn Hanlon, on August 14, 1983. They spent 38 wonderful years together. Ricky was a kind and gentle soul and a role model to all. He was a very active member of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, were he was a Sunday school teacher and a Confirmation Sponsor. He was always involved in his children's lives. He coached baseball and loved any sports his children played. It is said that Ricky loved a good prank. The Christmas stockings were always the best, along with his Halloween decorations. Ricky was known as the "Candy Man." He always had candy in his pocket to give to anyone. Ricky knew how to fix anything. He was the best handyman around as long as he could google how to fix it. He was a giver of life as he was a regular blood donor. Ricky is survived by his wife, Dawn; Son Kevin Steinman (Rebecca); Daughters, Katherine Pacheco (Daniel), Jasmine Steinman, and Carly Yarber (Jason); Sister Carol Anton (Bill); Brothers, David Steinman, Mark Steinman, Marvin Steinman (Alice), Brian Steinman (Sylvia), and Greg Steinman (Kim); 3 Grandchildren, Gaines Steinman, Ross Steinman, and Emilia Pacheco; and several nieces and nephews. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents and brother Glen Steinman. Service will be on Wednesday April 13, 2022 at 2PM at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy and Father Henry Shelton officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday April 13, 2022 from Noon until service time at St. James Catholic Church. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. James Catholic Church Youth Fund, P.O. BOX 734, Tupelo, MS, 38802.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.