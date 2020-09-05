AMORY - Stephen Michael Dryden passed away on August 22, 2020. Mike was a graduate of Amory High School as well as Mississippi State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Growing up, Mike worked for his father’s businesses at Dryden Manufacturing Company and Wren Body Works. After graduating from college where he was a member of the ROTC, Mike entered the U. S. Army where he served as a helicopter pilot. He later retired as a Major from the US Army Reserve.
Mike moved to Alaska in the mid 1990’s as a helicopter pilot for the oil services industry. He resided in Wasilla, Alaska where he was a member of the Wasilla City Council. He also served as Editor of the Alaska CAP Wing Tips magazine and Publisher of Veteran News Alaska.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, David and Virginia Dryden, a brother Butch Dryden, and is survived by his sister, Melody Dryden Beatty of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Wren Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Mike to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
