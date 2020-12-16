Bro. Loyd Stephens (81) of Mountain View, AR, went to be with the Lord, December 15, 2020. Bro. Loyd was born on October 19, 1939, in Oklahoma, to Claude and Lelia Stephens. He moved from Oklahoma to Mississippi, where he met his true love of 61 1/2 years. He owned Stephens Construction and worked as a carpenter until he retired in 2007. He became a Deacon at Parker's Chapel Baptist Church in 1982 and surrendered to preaching in 1984. He loved serving the Lord, preaching, singing and ministering to others. Throughout his ministry, he pastored at Lakeview Baptist Church, Parker's Chapel Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, Hills Chapel Baptist Church, and his final 11 years at Court Square RV Park Campground in Mtn View, AR. He loved spending his time with family and friends and his favorite activity was fishing. He is survived by his wife, Nora Mink Stephens of Mtn View, AR; his two sons, Tony Stephens (Penny) of Booneville, MS and Eddie Stephens (Anne) of Collierville, TN; his three sisters, Pauline Fleming, Faye Hopkins (Bud), and Sandra Voyles (Coy) all of Baldwyn, MS; his sister-in-law, Jean Stephens of Tupelo, MS; three grandchildren, Haylee Smith (Shannon), Carlen Stephens (Sarah Grace) and Hannah Stephens; two great grandchildren, Rylan Smith and Kynlee Smith; an "adopted daughter", Tina Dulaney and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers, Freddie, Johnny, Earl and Nelson Stephens and his two sisters, Dorothy Kerr and Florence Robinson. A graveside service will be held on December 18, 2020 at Prentiss Memorial Gardens in Frankstown, MS at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19, this will be for family and extended family only. Brother Rodney Lindsey and Brother Ray Guin will be officiating. A memorial service will be planned in Mtn View, AR at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
