Bro. Loyd Stephens, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. Services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

