HOULKA -- Ellie Ree Stephens, 78, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Mon. Dec. 23, 2019 at 1 PM at Mays Chapel M B Church. Visitation will be on 12 PM to 1 PM at Mays Chapel M B Church go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com to sign register book.. Burial will follow at Cain Creek Cemetery.

