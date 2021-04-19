Grover Daniel Stephens (69) passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of East Marietta Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, basketball, football, cookouts and being with his family. Services are 2 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Little Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Johnson and Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Visitation will be 5-9 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and 12-2 on Wednesday all at Little Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Stephens (Carolyn) of Booneville, Tommy Stephens of Booneville, Stanley Stephens (Barbara) of Marietta, Randy Stephens (Martha) of Booneville and Mike Stephens (Sarah) of Marietta; his sister, Kernith Vandevander of Booneville and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. and Lela Brown Stephens; his sisters, Yvonne and Peggy Hoard and his brother, Jerry Cleveland Stephens. Pallbearers are; Matt Stephens, Jacob Stephens, Kenny Wayne Aldridge, Josh Aldridge, Ethan Aldridge, Chance Conley, Phillip Eckstrand and Nathan Eckstrand. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
