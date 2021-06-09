Larry K. Stephens, 60, passed away Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 pm at Little Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5-9 pm at Little Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.