Lawrence Stephens, 78, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Magnolia Creek Nursing Home in Covington.Private Graveside. Services will be on Saturday January 2, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery 825 Concord Rd Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday January 1, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.

