Lynda Ann Fagg Stephens died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at NMMC after a brief illness. She was 72. Lynda was born in Athens, TN on February 17, 1948, as one of the twin daughters to Ira D. Fagg and Trula Simpson Fagg. At an early age she, along with her twin sister Brenda, and their father Ira and mother Jean Thompson Fagg, moved to Tupelo, MS where she has since been a lifelong residence. Lynda received her degree as an LPN at Itawamba Community College and worked for NMMC in Tupelo for 43 years before retiring. She married the love of her life, Keith Stephens, on February 14, 1971. She loved spending time with her twin sister and their families, pampering her beloved cats, Izzy and Gracie. She was A member of the CB Club in Tupelo, she enjoyed cooking, reading and watching the Food Network channel. All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors -Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Lynda is survived by her twin sister, Brenda Perry (Dean) of Okolona; brother-in-law, Kerry Stephens of Bakersville, CA; neice, Mary Perry of Okolona, MS; great-niece, Taylor Jones; great-nephews, Zack Jones, Ibn Jones, Benji George, and Brad George; special friends, Kathy Pope and David and Tracie Langston all of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Jean Fagg; her husband, Keith Stephens on March 24, 2015; her son, Michael D. Stephens on April 27, 2015; and her nephew, Hansel C. Perry. Condolences may be posted for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.