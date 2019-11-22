NETTLETON, MS -- Peggy Joyce Stephens, 67, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence in Nettleton, MS. Services will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 - 6 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery, Mantachie, MS.

