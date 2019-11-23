Nettleton- Peggy Joyce Stephens, 67, met her Lord and Savior on the morning of November 22, 2019. Born in Aberdeen on September 14, 1952, she was a daughter of the late James Everett Sr. and Lillian Ambrella Lockhart Killian. Peggy Joyce was a beloved wife and mother. She adored her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved family get-togethers and was a talented cook. A true homemaker, Peggy kept her home in tip-top shape. In her free time, she enjoyed camping and riding along the Natchez Trace to see the colors. She also loved riding to the Mississippi Delta. Peggy's hobbies included knitting, reading, cooking, and travelling. She was a woman of great faith in the Lord. Peggy will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Danny Stephens, Nettleton; daughters, April Morris (Darrell), Nettleton, Jennifer Fike, Nettleton, Kim Guyton (Ray), Nettleton, Shonda Pannell (Phillip) , Alpine; grandchildren, Tyler Guyton, Zachary Fike, Andrew Guyton, Haley Fike, Holly Fike, Karleigh Stephens, Zowie Morris, Peyton Stephens, Connor Stephens, Gracie Pannell, Laura Pannell; great-granddaughter, Braeleigh Fike; brother, Herbert Killian, Aberdeen; 3 nieces, and 2 nephews. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, James Daniel Stephens; brother, James Killian Jr.; and sisters, Marie Morris and Shirley Cooper. A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Stephens Cemetery Chapel in Mantachie, with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Darell Morris, Zowie Morris, Andrew Guyton, Zachary Fike, Peyton Stephens, and Phillip Pannell. Tyler Guyton and Conner Stephens will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be from 1PM until the service hour on Monday, at the chapel.
