Richard Randy Stevens (65) passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. He enjoyed fishing, attending ballgames and visiting with others. Graveside services are 3 pm Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Crawford Cemetery in Jumpertown with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Randy is survived by his wife, Martha Stephens of Booneville, brothers, Mike Stephens (Sarah) of Marietta, Kenneth Stephens (Carolyn) of Booneville, Tommy Stephens of Booneville and Stanley Stephens (Barbara) of Marietta; his sister, Kernith Vandevander of Booneville and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Lela Stevens; his brother, Danny Stevens; his sister, Peggy Hoard and his in-laws, John and Lola Crawford. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.