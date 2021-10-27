Trannie "Train" Hue Stephens, 58, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford after a brief illness. Trannie was born to James and Geraldine Stephens on October 14, 1963. He was a devoted dad to Jared and husband to Denise. He is now reunited with them in their heavenly home. Train was a beloved brother, uncle, friend and more to those who knew and loved him. Trannie was a retired truck driver, enjoyed music, cars, riding four wheelers and spending time with family and friends. He was a Baptist. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. He is survived by three sisters, Debbie Bishop (Ray), Tammy Oneal, Linda Lively; a brother, James Stephens (Crystal); host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Stephens; son, Jared Stephens; step-son, Corbyn Maddox; parents; sister, Jannie Bishop; brother, Aaron Stephens. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 p. m. until 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
