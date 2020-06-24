ABERDEEN -- Barbara Stephenson, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at NMMC in TUPELO. Services will be on Sat, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, June 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
